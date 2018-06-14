Pages: [1]   Go Down

Topic: #Joke - Toilet Code3s

#Joke - Toilet Code3s
Jul 01, 2014
Akpos in a hurry used the ladies 'toilet in a posh hotel'. He sat down and noticed four buttons - WW, WA, PP and APR.

Curious, he pressed WW and his butt was gently sprayed with WARM WATER, he loved it so much!

He then pressed WA and a blast of WARM AIR dried him up. Still loving it, he pressed PP and a POWDER PUFF  made him smell fresh. Feeling pampered, he decided to press the last button APR.

He later woke up in a hospital. A nurse smiled and said to him, "Sir, APR means AUTOMATIC PAD REMOVER. When the machine couldn't find a pad on you, it went for your balls. Your balls are in the jar over there."


