Mrs. Ifeoma phoned the electrician because her television quit working. The electrician couldn't accommodate her with an "after-hours" appointment and since she had to go to work, she told him, "I'll leave the key under the mat. Fix the TV, leave the bill on the counter, and I'll send you the money later. By the way, I have a large rotweiler (dog) inside named Killer; he won't bother you. I also have a parrot, and whatever you do, do not talk to the bird!"Well, sure enough the dog, Killer, totally ignored the electrician, but the whole time he was there, the parrot cursed, yelled, screamed, and about drove the electrician nuts.As he was ready to leave, he couldn't resist saying, "You stupid bird, why don't you shut up!"To which the parrot replied, "Killer, get him!!!"