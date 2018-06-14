There were two old guys, Akpos and Emeka, sitting on a bench outside Emeka's house and talking about football, just like they did every day. Akpos turns to Emeka and says, "Do you think there's football in heaven?"Emeka thinks about it for a minute and replies, "I dunno, Akpos. But let's make a deal: If I die first, I will come back and tell you, and if you die first, you come back and tell me, if there is football in heaven."They shake on it and, sadly, a few months later poor Akpos passes on.One day soon afterward, Emeka is sitting on the bench by himself when he hears a voice whisper, "Emeka... Emeka...."Emeka responds, "Akpos! Is that you?""Yes it is me, Emeka," whispers the spirit of Akpos.Emeka, still amazed, asks, "So, is there football in heaven?""Well," says Akpos, "I got good news and I got bad news.""Give me the good news first," says Emeka.Akpos says, "Well... there is football in heaven."Akpos sighs and whispers, "But you're playing on Friday."