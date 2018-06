The pretty teacher was concerned with one of her eleven-year-old students. Taking him aside after class one day, she asked, "Akpos, why has your school work been so poor lately?""I'm in love," Akpos replied.Holding back an urge to smile, she asked, "With whom?""With YOU!" he said."But Akpos," she said gently, "don't you see how silly that is? It's true that I would like a husband of my own someday. But I don't want a child.""Oh, don't worry," Akpos said reassuringly, "I'll use a condom!"