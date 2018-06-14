Akpos came home early from office. He was shocked to see his wife with his friend, Thambo. He told his wife to get out of the room. Then he said, "Thambo, what are you doing here?"Thambo replied "I love your wife and she loves me too."To this, Akpos said, "I know she loves me not you."After a long conversation, they decided, "We'll hold our guns and fire at each other and pretend to be dead, she will mourn who she loves most."The wife hears the gunshots, she enters d room, shocked and surprised. Suddenly she started laughing loudly, rejoicing and shouting, "Ochuko! Get out of that wardrobe, these two idiots are dead!"