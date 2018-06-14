Akpos got his WAEC result and needed to tell his father about his performance:
FATHER: Akpos, I learnt your WAEC result is out.
AKPOS: Daddy, you remember Steven who used to emerge first in our class at the end of every term? he failed.
FATHER: That’s terrible, what happened?
AKPOS: You also remember Thambo who tutors me at home? He failed too!
FATHER: What’s with the poor performance?
AKPOS: Daddy I don’t know. That’s how it is. Even Kwame who won the Cowbell Science and Maths competition failed.
FATHER: So how was your own result?
AKPOS : You also remember John our senior prefect? He failed too.
FATHER: (Angrily) Boy, tell me about your own result!!
AKPOS : (angrily) Papa, if all these people I've been telling you about failed, how do you expect me to pass?