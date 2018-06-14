Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke - WAEC Result
Akpos got his WAEC result and needed to tell his father about his performance:

FATHER: Akpos, I learnt your WAEC result is out.

AKPOS: Daddy, you remember Steven who used to emerge first in our class at the end of every term? he failed.

FATHER: That’s terrible, what happened?

AKPOS: You also remember Thambo who tutors me at home? He failed too!

FATHER: What’s with the poor performance?

AKPOS: Daddy I don’t know. That’s how it is. Even Kwame who won the Cowbell Science and Maths competition failed.

FATHER: So how was your own result?

AKPOS : You also remember John our senior prefect? He failed too.

FATHER: (Angrily) Boy, tell me about your own result!!

AKPOS : (angrily) Papa, if all these people I've been telling you about failed, how do you expect me to pass?
