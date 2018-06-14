GUARD: Aha! I’ve caught you red-handed! stealing fishes.AKPOS: What do you mean by red-handed?GUARD: You’ve got a bucket full of fish right here, you can not talk your way out of it this time.AKPOS: Oh, you don’t understand, I’ve not stolen a thing. These are my pet fishes. I bring them to the reservoir once a week for exercise. After they've had a good swim, they come back to the bucket and we go back home. I can prove it.Akpos dipped the bucket in and the fishes swam away. They both stood in silence for 20, 30, 40 minutes….. No sign of the fish coming back to the bucket.GUARD: Aha, you lying rogue! You stole those fishes?AKPOS: What fishes? Where is your proof?