GIRL: When we get married, I want you to stop smoking.AKPOS: Ok!GIRL: I will also want you to stop drinking too.AKPOS: Ok!GIRL: As well as stop going to the night club too.AKPOS: Yes.GIRL: You should stop watching soccer matches with your boys alsoAKPOS: Okay!GIRL: What else can you quit?AKPOS: The idea of marrying you.