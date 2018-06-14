Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke - I'm I Ugly?
PATIENT: Doctor! I'm I ugly?

DOCTOR: You're not ugly.

PATIENT: But everybody says I'm ugly!

DOCTOR: Listen, you are not ugly!

PATIENT: I know I'm ugly.

DOCTOR: You look like a fine, strong looking man.

PATIENT: But I'm a woman.


