Akpos enter into a pharmacy, reaches into his pocket and takes out a small bottle and a tea spoon. He pours some liquid onto the tea spoon and offers it to the chemist's assistant, "Could you taste this please?" says Akpos.The Chemist assistant takes the tea spoon, put it in his mouth, swills the liquid and swallows it."Does it taste sweet?" says Akpos."No, not at all" says the Chemist assistant."Good!" says Akpos "The doctor told me to come here and get my urine tested for sugar."