My girlfriend paid me a visit last week Friday. When she went to the bathroom to shower, her phone rang, I looked and saw TU-FACE calling. I didn't say a word.A few minutes later, another call came in and when I checked, it was WIZ-KID calling. I was a little bit nervous but I remained calm.Five minutes later again, another call came in from IYANYAN. I said to myself, "omo! My girlfriend is a celebrity o!'"Something struck my mind and I decided to dial my number to see what she saved mine with. As I dialled my number, the name I saw made me numb for a few seconds.She stored my name as 'LATE SAM LOCO Callling.'Abeg people, what should I do to the girl? Help me answer in the comment box below...