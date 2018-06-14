A Chinese man took a prostitute to his home and they started having intercourse.Once he was done, he jumped out of the bed, ran to the window, took a deep breath then went under the bed and came out through the other side and started having intercourse with the girl again.When he finished the second time, he jumped off the bed went to the window, took a deep breath, went under the bed and came out from the other side then started having intercourse again.He did these until the 8th time. The girl was really impressed by his stamina.After the 10th round, she decided to try it for herself. So she jumped off the bed, went to the window, took a deep breath, went under the bed and saw TEN more Chinese men unclad.