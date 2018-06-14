I was walking down the street sometime ago, then I saw a beautiful Bentley parked on the side way. I stopped for a minute to stare and admire it.Just then I saw a Beautiful hot chick coming down the road. What's a brother gonna do? I quickly moved near the car and pretended it was my ride. I kicked a bit at the front tyre and stood by the side of the door. I could see her staring at me, sure enough she had fallen for me already (I thought to myself).She walked towards me. I composed myself and faked a call to my mechanic while leaning on the door. Just then she approached me and said, "Excuse me!"I pretended not to hear her as I threw around big amounts of money for spare parts.After a minute she again said, "Excuse me sir!"I lowered my phone and said, "Just a second sweetheart, let me conclude my last order." and continued on the phone (at this moment I was sure she had fallen for me, I could tell from her impatience).Suddenly I shouted, "If you don't get here in 10 minutes, I'll leave this car here and take a cab home!"But just as I moved away from the door, She looked at me, opened her handbag, removed a bunch of keys that looked like car keys, opened the door, hissed at me, entered and drove off.My mouth was left opened for 5 minutes.