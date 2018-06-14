After two years of selfless service, a man realized that he has not been promoted, no transfer, no salary increase, no commendation and that the company is not doing anything about it. So he decided to walk up to his HR Manager one morning and after exchanging greetings, he told the HR Manager his observation.The boss looked at him, laughed and asked him to sit down saying; "My friend, you have not worked here for even one day."The man was surprised but the manager went on to explain:MANAGER: How many days are there in a year?MAN: 365 days and some times 366.MANAGER: How many hours make up a day?MAN: 24 hours.MANAGER: How long do you work in a day?MAN: 8am to 4pm i.e. 8 hours a day.MANAGER: So, what fraction of the day do you work in hours?MAN: (he did some arithmetic and said 8/24 hours i.e. 1/3) One-third.MANAGER: That is nice, what is one- third of 366 days?MAN: 122 (1/3 * 366).MANAGER: Do you come to works on weekends?MAN: No sir.MANAGER: How many days are there in a year that are weekends?MAN: 52 Saturdays and 52 Sundays equals to 104 days.MANAGER: Thanks for that. If you remove 104 days from 122 days, how many do you have now?MAN: 18 days.MANAGER: OK! I do give you two weeks sick leave every year. Now remove that 14 days from the 18 days left, how many days do you have remaining?MAN: 4 days.MANAGER: Do you work on New Year day?MAN: No sir!MANAGER: Do you come to work on workers day?MAN: No sir!MANAGER: So, how many days are left?MAN: Two days sir!MANAGER: Do you work on Independence day?MAN: No sir!MANAGER: Do you work on Christmas day?MAN: No sir!MANAGER: So, how many days left?MAN: None sir!MANAGER: So what do you need a promotion for? We should even be sacking you!