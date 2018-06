Akpos was driving home late one night. His car front lights were no longer working so he was driving on the road behind the back of a car whose front lights were working perfectly.All of a sudden, the car in front stopped moving. Akpos waited for close to 10 minutes in his car but the car in front didn't move.Akpos shouted, "Why did you stop? come on, keep driving!"The man in the car shouted back; "Should I keep driving in my own garage?"