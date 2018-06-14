Akpos' dad bought a Range Rover Sport Car. Akpos' elder brother struck a deal with Akpos. He told Akpos to call him on phone when nobody is at home so that he'll come and take the car out to show off to his friends.When nobody was at home, Akpos called his brother on the phone, "Hello bros Thambo. Nobody is at home right now. You can come and take daddy's car out."The elder brother replied, "Okay. I'll be home in a jiffy." and rushed back home from where he was.He got home and was shocked to see the gate locked. He called Akpos on phone, "Akpos, I'm now at home to take the car out as planned. Why is the gate locked?"Akpos replied, "Bros Thambo. Were you not the one that told me to call you to come and take the car out when nobody is at home. Mummy and Daddy are not at home. I am not at home too.One word for Akpos?