Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke - Mayday Mayday  (Read 438 times)

joker

#Joke - Mayday Mayday
« on: Jul 10, 2014, 03:31 PM »
Akpos who works at an airport control tower as a technician got an emergency radio message from a pilot, their conversation goes does:

PILOT: Mayday! Mayday!...

AKPOS: This is the control tower, come in with your message.

PILOT: I think I've lost both power engines!  I need assistance!

AKPOS: Wait o! You mean both engines aren't running?

PILOT: Yes they are down!

AKPOS: And have you performed all routine checks to determine the fault?

PILOT: Yes with no positive result!

AKPOS: Ehm! Okay, but can you communicate with the cabin?

PILOT: Yes the cabin address system is still functioning!

AKPOS: Okay, brief everyone about the situation at hand and tell them I'll love to speak with them.

PILOT: Passengers! This is your pilot. We are having a technical problem and the control tower crew will like to give us some safety tips. Please fasten your seatbelt as they speak with us.

AKPOS: Pilots, cabin crew and passengers, please repeat after me; OUR FATHER, WHO ART in HEAVEN, HALLOWED BE Thy Name... Akpos led them to say their last prayer.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 