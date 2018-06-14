Akpos who works at an airport control tower as a technician got an emergency radio message from a pilot, their conversation goes does:PILOT: Mayday! Mayday!...AKPOS: This is the control tower, come in with your message.PILOT: I think I've lost both power engines! I need assistance!AKPOS: Wait o! You mean both engines aren't running?PILOT: Yes they are down!AKPOS: And have you performed all routine checks to determine the fault?PILOT: Yes with no positive result!AKPOS: Ehm! Okay, but can you communicate with the cabin?PILOT: Yes the cabin address system is still functioning!AKPOS: Okay, brief everyone about the situation at hand and tell them I'll love to speak with them.PILOT: Passengers! This is your pilot. We are having a technical problem and the control tower crew will like to give us some safety tips. Please fasten your seatbelt as they speak with us.AKPOS: Pilots, cabin crew and passengers, please repeat after me; OUR FATHER, WHO ART in HEAVEN, HALLOWED BE Thy Name... Akpos led them to say their last prayer.