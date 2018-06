A teacher was teaching words and opposite and pointed to Akpos to stand up and answer some questions:TEACHER: What is the opposite of good?AKPOS: Bad.TEACHER: Come?AKPOS: Go.TEACHER: Ugly?AKPOS: intercoursey.TEACHER: You are wrong!AKPOS: You are right!TEACHER: Shut up!AKPOS: Keep talking!TEACHER: Ok, now stop!AKPOS: Ok, now carry on.TEACHER: Get out!AKPOS: Come in!TEACHER: Oh my God!AKPOS: Oh my devil.INTERVIEW: You have failed!AKPOS: I have passed.