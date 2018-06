One morning in Lagos, a mad man stood on the third main land bridge shouting 44!People gathered and where wondering why the man was shouting that number.A young man said to his friends "Last week a mad man was shouting 14 on Oshodi bridge and the following day someone won 14 million naira!"So he decided to go and ask the mad man what He meant by 44...On getting there, the mad man carried him and threw him into the Sea! Then the man shouted 45!!!