A girl falls down from the 80th floor of a construction company, but fortunately for her, a young boy was on hand at the 65th floor to catch her. He asks her, "Will you hug me for saving your life?"She replied, "Of course not!"He drops her.She was luckily caught again at the 30th floor by another young boy who asks her, "Will you kiss me for saving your life?""No! At all!" She replied.He drops her too.She prays for the last chance to be saved by someone and her prayer was answered when Akpos catches her on the 5th floor.She immediately said, "OK! For saving me, I will hug and kiss you at the same time!"Akpos drops her and says, " Get behind thee! I'm FASTING presently."