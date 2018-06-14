A man got drunk and came home very late. He sat on the door step for thirty (30) minutes trying to figure out what to tell his harsh and super strict wife the reason for his lateness. He gained courage, opened the door and found his wife and his son watching a late Night movie.He passed them and went upstairs, his heart pounding hard. To his surprise, his wife didn't say a word. Just to confirm, he decided to walk past them, and again back to the upstairs corridor. But his wife didn't say a word. He signal his son to come. And he asked him, "How come today your mother isn't speaking or even uttering a word?"His son replied, "She asked me for lipstick and I gave her a GLUE."