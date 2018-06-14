Akpos was not very good at swimming so each time he tried to swim, he would drown. His father always warns him to stop but he won't listen.The next day, Akpos drowns again and was almost killed but for the timely intervention of passers by. His father got so angry and asked him, ''Haven't I told you to stop swimming?''Akpos replied and said, "Papa! It is not my fault, it is the devil.""Now" his father tells him, "next time the devil comes, tell him, 'Get behind me devil!'"The next day, he drowns again and this even made his father more furious:PAPA: Haven't I told you to stop swimming?AKPOS: But Papa, it is not my fault, it's the devil's.PAPA: Didn't I tell you to tell the devil to get behind you?!AKPOS: Erm... ehn... Papa, When I told the devil to get behind me, he now pushed me into the pool.