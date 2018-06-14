When a man is stung by a bee, he does not destroy all beehives- Kenya ProverbIt is only a stupid cow that rejoices at the prospect of being taken to a beautiful abattoir - Zambian ProverbNo matter how far an eagle flies up the sky, it will definitely come down to look for food - Zimbabwe ProverbAn army of sheep led by a lion can defeat an army of lions led by a sheep. - Ghanaian proverbThe anus doesn't teach the mouth the sweetness of food - South-African ProverbThe man who marries a beautiful woman, and the farmer who grows corn by the roadside have the same problem- Ethiopian ProverbA short man is not a boy- Nigerian ProverbNo matter how hot your anger is, it cannot cook yams- Nigerian ProverbIt requires a lot of carefulness to kill the fly that perches on the scrotum- Ghanaian ProverbIf the throat can grant passage to a knife, the anus should wonder how to expel it -South-African ProverbThe frown on the face of the goat will not stop it from being taken to the market - Nigerian ProverbAn old lady feels uneasy when dry bones are mentioned in a proverb - Ghanaian ProverbThe same sun that melts the wax, hardens the clay - Nigerien ProverbIf you don't know where you are going, any road will take you there - Ugandan ProverbThere is no virgin in a maternity ward- Cameroonian ProverbThe madman, who throws a stone into a crowded market, forgets that his own mother could be hit by his madness. - Ugandan ProverbA child can play with its mother's breasts, but not its father's testicles - Guinean ProverbHe who goes to sleep with an itching anus wakes up with smelly fingers - Nigerian ProverbYou can add more funny Proverbs in the comment box below to continue the fun.