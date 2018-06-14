Delta Poly Otefe Oghara admission application form into HND is out. Applications are invited for admission into Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes at the Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe Oghara.Entry Requirements:a) National Diploma (ND) in a relevant course of course of study from NBTE accredited Polytechnic.b) 5 O’level Credits including Mathematics and English Language in subjects relevant to the candidate’s course of study.c) At least one year Post ND working experience in the area of specialization.d) At least two years Post ND cognate working experience for candidates with Pass in their areas of specialization.Method of Application:Interested Candidates are to pay Six thousand naira (N6,000.00) for the application forms and Two thousand naira (2,000.00) for the screening forms at any branch of the following banks nationwide;Zenith Bank: 1011039906Union Bank: 0029640051UBA: 1010564157ECObank: 4742022145Screening forms are available for collection at Admissions Office, Delta State Poly Otefe Oghara on the presentation of the Bursary processing fee receipt.Completed application/Screening forms in enclosed envelopes should reach the Admissions Office with the photocopies of the following documents;i) A recent passport sized photograph with one each attached to the application screening form and the two acknowledgment cards.ii) Bursary receipt for the purchase of the forms.iii) Certificate/Statement of Result.iv) Certificate of Local Government of Origin.Screening Date:Screening shall hold simultaneously for all courses on Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th, October, 2014 at 9.00 am in the various departments.Application Closing Date:All applications should reach the Admissions office on or before Teusday 30th September, 2014.Best of luck To You all…