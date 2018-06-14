There was an Ghanaian lady married to a English gentleman who had moved to London. The poor lady was not very proficient in English, but any how managed to communicate with her husband. The real problem arose whenever she had to shop for groceries.One day, she went to the butcher and wanted to buy goat legs. She didn't know how to put forward her request, and in desperation, lifted up her skirt to show her thighs. The butcher got the message and the lady went home with goat legs.The next day, she needed to get chicken breasts. Again, she didn't know how to say it, and so unbuttoned her blouse to show the butcher her breasts. The lady got what she wanted.The third day, the poor lady needed to buy sausages. She brought her husband to the store and...What do you think happened?