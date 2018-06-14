One day, a young cowboy and cowgirl decided to get married. He was a man of the world. She was an innocent bride with no experience.After the wedding they left for their honeymoon. While driving down the road, the new bride sees two cows having intercourse.The new bride asks, "What are them cows up to honey?"The husband, a bit flustered, answers, "Why can't you see? Them cows, they're roping!"She replies, "Oh, I see!"After a few more hours of driving they pass two horses having intercourse.Again the bride asks, "What are them horses doing honey?"The husband answers again, "Them horses, they're roping!"She replies, "Oh, I see!"Finally they arrive at their hotel. The couple washed up and started to get ready for bed. When they got in the bed, they start to explore each other's bodies. Things are going along fine until the bride discovers her husband's penis."Oh my!" she cries, "What is that?""Well, darling" he chuckles proudly, "That's ma'rope!"She slides her hands down further and gasps, "Oh my goodness! What are those?" she asks."Honey, those're my knots!" he answers.Finally the couple begins to make love. After several minutes the bride says, "Stop honey, wait a minute!"Her husband, panting a little, asks, "What's the matter honey, am I hurting you?""No," the bride replies, "undo them damn knots, I need more rope!"