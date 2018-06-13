The Penis requests a promotion and a raise for the following reasons:Has to work hardHas to work at great depthsHas to work upside downHas no ventilation or air conditioned environment at workHas to work in a high humidity environmentHas to work at high temperaturesDoes not get weekends and holidays offDoes not get time off after extra hours of workHas a hazardous work environment that often causes professional sicknessRequest denied for the following reasons:Does not work 8 hours in a rowDoes not answer immediately to all requestsAfter a short activity period, falls asleep at workShows no loyalty to the workplaceRetires too earlyDoes not work at all unless pushed from behindDoes not leave the workplace clean after finishing workSometimes leaves work, too early