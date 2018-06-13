Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Penis Promotion
« on: Jul 18, 2014, 11:31 AM »
The Penis requests a promotion and a raise for the following reasons:

Has to work hard

Has to work at great depths

Has to work upside down

Has no ventilation or air conditioned environment at work

Has to work in a high humidity environment

Has to work at high temperatures

Does not get weekends and holidays off

Does not get time off after extra hours of work

Has a hazardous work environment that often causes professional sickness

Request denied for the following reasons:

Does not work 8 hours in a row

Does not answer immediately to all requests

After a short activity period, falls asleep at work

Shows no loyalty to the workplace

Retires too early

Does not work at all unless pushed from behind

Does not leave the workplace clean after finishing work

Sometimes leaves work, too early
