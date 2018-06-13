Akpos was in church one day when the pastor said, "Put your right hand in your right pocket. Whatever you see, give to the lord as a seed!"Akpos did so and the only N3000 left with him was given as a seed. Akpos went home furious.The next Sunday, the pastor said the same thing and Akpos obediently gave his last N1000 and was almost crying.When Akpos went to church the next Sunday, the pastor said, "Put your right hand in..."What was in Akpos right pocket was his car keys. Akpos immediately removed it and kept it in his left pocket.The pastor continued, "...in your left pocket and give as a seed unto the lord and see what God will do!"On hearing that, Akpos fainted!