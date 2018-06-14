Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Faithful
« on: Jul 18, 2014, 09:31 PM »
KWAME: I don't know why people find it difficult to be faithful to their spouses and partners.                                  

AKPOS: I can't even imagine it. I have never cheated on my six girlfriends.  
