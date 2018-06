That was how akpos wasn't listening in a science class and after much endurance, the lady teacher decided to question him...TEACHER: Akpos, name just one element on the periodic table.AKPOS: Ehmm (scratches his head)... You, ma.TEACHER: Shut up! How am I a periodic element?AKPOS: Because I heard you telling the principal you are on your 'Period'?Comment below on what you feel the teacher should do to Akpos?