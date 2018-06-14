There was a flood in a village. One man said to everyone, "I'll stay! God will save me!"The flood got higher and a boat came and the man in it said, "Come on mate, get in!""No!" replied the man. God will save me!"The flood got very high now and the man had to stand on the roof of his house.A helicopter soon came and the man offered him help."No, God will save me!" he said.Eventually he died by drowning.He got by the gates of heaven and he said to God "Why didn't you save me?"God replied, "For goodness sake! I sent a boat and a helicopter. What more do you want!"