You won't believe what happened to me yesterday night.I was coming back from somewhere around 9pm when I saw this beautiful damsel approaching me.She has the the beautiful face of Beyonce, the sumptuous lips of Angelina Jolie, the backside like that of Kim Kardashian. The curves were like that of Mercy Johnson. She's got the height like that of Juliet Ibrahim. Her eyes were as beautiful as that of Ini Edo.She got the forehead of Rihanna, with bumper front package like that of Cossy Orjiakor. She was looking innocent like Genevieve Nnaji.I knew I had to talk to her, it will be the greatest mistake if I allow her pass without talking. So I said "Hi."She didn't reply but she smiled. So I continued, "My name is Tunde, I will love to talk to you but I'm in a hurry right now. Can I please get your contact so that I can call you for us to meet again?"She smiled again and said, "Ok. ZERO (0) HATE (8) ZERO (0), TIRI (3) TIRI (3) HATE (8), SEFUN (7) TWO (2) TIRI (3), NOI (9) NOI (9)... NA MY HENTIHEN (MTN) LINE BE THAT. YOU WANT MY SAIN LINE?"I fainted!!!