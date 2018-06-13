One day, Me and my girlfriend were seriously having a go- shouting and throwing insult- at each other. Then I suddenly said to her, ''PACK YOUR THINGS AND...''At that moment, a phone call came in for her, so I had to stop. She answered the call and lo, it was her rich dad. She put the call on speaker. After the pleasantries, her father said, ''I have sent 500,000 naira into your account. Give your boyfriend 400,000 naira out of it and use the rest for your upkeep, okay?''"Okay." she dropped the phone, turned to me and asked, ''So, you were saying?''I quickly readjusted and answered ''I SAID, PACK YOUR THINGS AND GIVE IT TO ME FOR WASHING."