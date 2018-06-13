Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Bathing Time  (Read 377 times)

#Joke: Bathing Time
« on: Jul 22, 2014, 09:31 PM »
KWAME: Akpos, why do you keep the door open anytime you are having your bath?                            

AKPOS: Because I'm scared someone might see me naked through the keyhole.


