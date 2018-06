The following conversation took place between Akpos and his mum on a Sunday afternoon:MUM: Akpos what were you taught at Sunday school today?AKPOS: How the Israelis crossed the red sea.MUM: So how did they cross sea?AKPOS: Moses called Julius Berger to construct a bridge and they crossed red sea.MUM: AH!!! Akpos, is that what your Sunday school teacher told you?!AKPOS: NO, if I tell you what he said you wouldn't belief it.