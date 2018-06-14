Kaduna State Scholarship 2014 application form is now available. The Kaduna State Scholarship Board (KSSB) invites application from suitably qualified candidates of Kaduna State origin for selection in the 2014/2015 overseas scholarship scheme.FIELDS OF STUDY:- Postgraduate: (Ph.D and MSc) in the follwing areas; Medical Sciences, Engineering, Natural & Applied Sciences.- Undergraduate: MBBSBASIC REQUIREMENTS:-Postgraduate Scholarship at Ph.D Level:- Applicants must hold a masters degree and must not be more than 4oyrs of age.- Postgraduate Scholarship at Masters Level:- Applicants must hold a first degree with a minimum of 2nd class (honours) or equivalent and must not be more than 35yrs of age.- Undergraduate Scholarship (MBBS): - Applicants must possess minimum entry requirements applicable for MBBS programme in a recognized university.GENERAL REQUIREMENTS:i) Candidates must be an indigene of Kaduna State.ii) Postgraduate candidates must possess NYSC Discharge/Exemption Certificates.METHOD OF APPLICATION:Application forms can be obtained from the Kaduna State Scholarship Board (KSSB) office at Bida road, Opposite Central Bank, Kaduna. Duly completed scholarship forms are to be returned to the address not later than two (2) weeks from the date of this publication.