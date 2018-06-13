One day, a man thought up a brilliant idea and went to talk to his sonDAD: I want you to marry a girl of my choice.SON: No.DAD: The girl is Bill Gates' daughter.SON: OK!The dad goes to Bill Gates:DAD: I want your daughter to marry my son.BILL GATES: No way! Do I know you?DAD: My son is the CEO of the World Bank.BILL GATES: OK! We can arrange for them to meet.Dad goes to the president of World Bank:DAD: Appoint my son as the CEO of your bank.PRESIDENT: No!DAD: He is the son-in-law of Bill Gates.PRESIDENT: Hmmm. OK!This is business! Right or wrong?