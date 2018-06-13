Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: What Is Business?  (Read 422 times)

#Joke: What Is Business?
« on: Jul 25, 2014, 09:31 PM »
One day, a man thought up a brilliant idea and went to talk to his son

DAD: I want you to marry a girl of my choice.

SON: No.

DAD: The girl is Bill Gates' daughter.

SON: OK!

The dad goes to Bill Gates:

DAD: I want your daughter to marry my son.

BILL GATES: No way! Do I know you?

DAD: My son is the CEO of the World Bank.

BILL GATES: OK! We can arrange for them to meet.

Dad goes to the president of World Bank:

DAD: Appoint my son as the CEO of your bank.

PRESIDENT: No!

DAD: He is the son-in-law of Bill Gates.

PRESIDENT: Hmmm. OK!

This is business!  Right or wrong?
