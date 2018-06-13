One day, a man thought up a brilliant idea and went to talk to his son
DAD: I want you to marry a girl of my choice.
SON: No.
DAD: The girl is Bill Gates' daughter.
SON: OK!
The dad goes to Bill Gates:
DAD: I want your daughter to marry my son.
BILL GATES: No way! Do I know you?
DAD: My son is the CEO of the World Bank.
BILL GATES: OK! We can arrange for them to meet.
Dad goes to the president of World Bank:
DAD: Appoint my son as the CEO of your bank.
PRESIDENT: No!
DAD: He is the son-in-law of Bill Gates.
PRESIDENT: Hmmm. OK!
This is business! Right or wrong?