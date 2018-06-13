A new CRK teacher, transferred to a JSS 2 class during the mid term, wanted to know how well the students understood the syllabus so far. He decided to start from the last topic the previous teacher had taught, "Hello class, who broke down the walls of Jericho?"There was a full minute of absolute silence. All the students just stared at him blankly. The teacher then pointed at the students in the front desk to answer the question. The students began responding.Amos: "Sir I'm a new student here, I just started this school last week."John: "Sir the day the walls was broken, I didn't come to school, I swear"MARY: "Sir I only passed by the walls of Jericho, I didn't even touch it, as it was already broken when I passed it."Rufus: "Sir, I didn't even know the walls had been broken, until you mentioned it now."The teacher became so shocked and infuriated, "What!!!" He screamed. The Students began murmuring amongstthemselves that the new teacher is so mean.The teacher, shocked by their ignorance, stormed to the principals office to tell him what happened. The principal kindly responded, "Sorry about that. You know how mischievous these JSS students can be? Always destroying things and later denying it. But be rest assured, this matter would be fully investigated. Just write down the total cost in fixing the said wall, and at the next PTA meeting the issue would be discussed"Who is more stupid, the students or the principal? Comment below...