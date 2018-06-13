One day, a woman asked her son, Akpos to call her husband to ask him what he wanted her to cook for dinner. After the sixth time the boy complained to his mother that a female voice was what he heard everytime he called and the lady would not let him speak to his dad.By the time the man got home that evening, his wife was fuming seriously. She was so angry that she met him at his car and grabbed his shirt right there in the front yard. "How dare you cheat on me?" she shouted, attracting the neighbours instantly. "How could you? After all we have been through?"The confused man stared at her. He could not fathom why she was so mad at him. The neighbours tried to calm her down but she refused, and when someone asked for evidence, she recounted the phone call episode and called on Akpos to repeat everything the lady on the phone said."The number you are calling is not reachable at the moment. Please try again later," Akpos said.