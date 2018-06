AKPOS: Boss, you called me?BOSS: Yes, go home and make love with your wife. You need it.AKPOS: (after an hour, he called his boss) Done sir.BOSS: Do it again.AKPOS: Done again, sir.BOSS: Do it once more.AKPOS: Sir! I'm too weak to do it again. I've lost all strength.BOSS: Very good, come back to work.15 minutes later...BOSS: Here are my car keys, drop my daughter at home.