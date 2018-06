Akpos is right back from school, tired and hungry:MOTHER: Akpos, you are back?AKPOS: Yes mum.MOTHER: What were you taught in school today?AKPOS: Agriculture.MOTHER: Which topic?AKPOS: The Desert!MOTHER: What is a desert?AKPOS: A desert is a barren area of land where plants or grasses hardly grow on.MOTHER: Good boy. Give an example?AKPOS: Dad's Head.