The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUSOK) has appointed Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru as the Vice- Chancellor of the university.Until his appointment, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru was the Vice-Chancellor of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUST), Aliero. He was also a one-time deputy vice chancellor (Academic) of Danfodiyo University, Director, Sokoto Energy Research Centre and holder of Petroleum Technology and Development Fund (PTDF) Endowment Chair in Petroleum Chemistry.Professor Zuru, during his first meeting with the management staff of the University, pledged to ensure that the institution lives up to the ideals of its founding fathers.He also assured them of his readiness to work with them as a team towards the realisation of the said objectives.