The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUSOK) has appointed Professor Abdullahi Abdu Zuru as the Vice- Chancellor of the university.
.
Until his appointment, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru was the Vice-Chancellor of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology (KSUST), Aliero. He was also a one-time deputy vice chancellor (Academic) of Danfodiyo University, Director, Sokoto Energy Research Centre and holder of Petroleum Technology and Development Fund (PTDF) Endowment Chair in Petroleum Chemistry.
.
Professor Zuru, during his first meeting with the management staff of the University, pledged to ensure that the institution lives up to the ideals of its founding fathers.
.
He also assured them of his readiness to work with them as a team towards the realisation of the said objectives.