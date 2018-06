Delta State University, Abraka has issued a warning to all persons seeking admission into the University to avoid fraudsters who promise to upgrade your Post-UTME score or help you secure admission.Delsu wants you to be wary of scammers who pose as admission agents of Delsu to scam unsuspecting admission-seekers as they are calculated to deceive and defraud/Scam them. Security agencies have been duly informed of this development.Workers/Students BE WARNED.