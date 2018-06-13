A husband and wife are getting ready for bed. The wife is standing in front of a full-length mirror taking a hard look at herself."You know, dear," she says, "I look in the mirror, and I see an old woman. My face is all wrinkled, my hair is grey, my shoulders are hunched over, I've got fat legs, and my arms are all flabby."She turns to her husband and says, "Tell me something positive to make me feel better about myself."He studies hard for a moment thinking about it and then says in a soft, thoughtful voice, "Well, there's nothing wrong with your eyesight."