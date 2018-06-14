Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi Post-Utme screening admission form 2014/2015 is out.
Entry Requirements:
Candidates must possess at least four (4) Passes at SSCE/NECO level, or equivalent qualification obtained at one or two sittings which MUST include English Language and Mathematics in addition to any other two passes relevant to the area of interest. All candidates are required to sit and pass for the PCE JAMB examination and be duly admitted by JAMB before progressing to ND programmes.
How to Apply:
Sales of Application form for admission into various programmes in the polytechnic has commenced at the cost of N2,000 for ND and N5,000 for other programmes.
To apply, visit Federal Polytechnic Bauchi Portal :: FPTB Portal
application, and enter your details, a Payment slip will be generated for you to take to the bank.
After payment, your application will be automatically activated for you to enter other details after you login with the application number generated for you and phone number entered at first.
Payment can be made at FirstBank, GTBank, AccessBank and Ecobank. You can also pay online with your Verve/Mastercard at
Quickteller: the easiest way to buy airtime, make payments, send money and recieve money with your "ATM" card.
. VISA is not currently supported.
Best of luck To You all…