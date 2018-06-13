Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Heart Break  (Read 177 times)

joker

#Joke: Heart Break
« on: Aug 04, 2014, 11:31 AM »
A girl sent a text message to her Boyfriend. It reads: "We have to breakup, its over between us!"

After a minute, the guy gets another message from her, "Sorry honey that message wasn't for you!"  
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 