Three boys are in the school playground bragging on how great their fathers are.The first one says, "Well, my father is the fastest, he fires an arrow and gets there before it.The second said his father can shoot a gun and get there before the bullet.The third listens to them and shakes his head and said, "You two know nothing about being fast. My father is a civil servant, he stops working around 4:30pm and gets home by 3:45pm.