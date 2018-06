Noticing a mistake in St. Peter's roster, God calls Satan, "It seems you accidentally received some of my professionals down there; a teacher, a doctor and a farmer.""Yeah," Satan replies. "All the more for me!"God replies, "You better send them up here immediately."Satan says, "No way. I'm keeping them."God says, "Send them up here, or I'll sue the horns right off you."Satan laughs uproariously, "Yeah, right. And just where are YOU going to get a lawyer?"