A young boy met a very rich business man and asked him, "Sir, what is the secret of your success?"
The businessman replied, "Boy, you have to use your number 6 in 6 ways."
The boy was so surprised and asked him, "Sir, how in 6 ways?"
He further replied, "I only do business 6 times in a year,
1. I sell bags of rice during d Christmas season.
2. I sell children clothes during children's day celebration,
3. I sell poultry during the Easter celebration period.
4. I sell condoms on valentine day.
5. I sell Indian hemp on Bob Marley's remembrance day.
"So, you see why I am successful?"
The boy asked, "Sir, you did not tell me the 6th way."
He then smiled and said, "I go on VACATION."
The boy asked, "VACATION? To where?"
The man replied, "Yes, I normally go on vacation to jail!"