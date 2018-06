Two grandfathers sit in the bench under the tree. One grandpa said to other, “Khumalo, now I am 73 old and sick a lot. You are about the same age, does the same things happen to you?”“Well, …actually I feel like a newborn baby.”“Really? Do you really feel like a newborn baby?”“Yes! I am bald, have no teeth, … even now I pee in my pant!”